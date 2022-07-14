France make it two from two as Italy remain alive after Iceland draw

France are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after securing a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the goals for France either side of a surprise equaliser from Janice Cayman.

A 1-1 draw between Italy and Iceland in the early game means it is all to play for for the second qualifying spot.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Thursday’s action.

France move forward

France made it two wins from two at the New York Stadium, with the scoreline not reflecting their dominance against Belgium.

Diani opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a header at the back post but they were stunned by Cayman’s equaliser in the 36th minute. The French regained their advantage soon after, though, when Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.

Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock after Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box following a VAR review, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.

Italy hang on

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through.

England staying strong

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Northern Ireland on Friday but boss Sarina Wiegman will resist the temptation to play a second-string side.

“I believe in rhythm,” said Wiegman. “I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long.

“I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing. So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.”

Post of the day

Only one day to go! 📆 pic.twitter.com/4djEBlIebv — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 14, 2022

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Up next

July 15

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium)

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary’s Stadium)