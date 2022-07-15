Search

15 Jul 2022

New signing Ludwig Augustinsson says Aston Villa ‘going in the right direction’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 1:11 PM

Sweden defender Ludwig Augustinsson feels he has joined a club going places after completing a season-long loan move to Aston Villa.

Augustinsson, 28, brings with him European experience from his time at Sevilla, having joined from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen during the summer of 2021.

Full-back Augustinsson, who has made 46 senior appearances for Sweden, joins former Sevilla team-mate defender Diego Carlos, midfielder Boubacar Kamara and goalkeeper Robin Olsen as Villa’s latest recruits.

Philippe Coutinho’s loan move from Barcelona was made permanent in May as Steven Gerrard continues to strengthen the squad as he looks to push Villa on from a 14th-place finish.

“I’m feeling very happy, it’s a very big club and very traditional in England,” said Augustinsson, who has now joined the squad on their tour in Australia, where they will face both Leeds and Manchester United.

“I followed the Premier League for many, many years. It’s always been a target and a dream from when I was a kid.

“When the opportunity came up, I said to my agent ‘let’s do this’. I had a good chat with the gaffer and (sporting director) Johan (Lange) and I really felt that this club is going in the right direction.

“It’s a really good squad. It’s a big club with really good fans. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Augustinsson added in an interview with Villa TV: “This is the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world.

“There are some great, great teams in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge for me and for the team this season.

“I’m looking forward to it and so are the team. I think we can play a good season together.”

Gerrard remains keen to further increase his midfield options, and Villa have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

