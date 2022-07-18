Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal

Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window.
Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: “This transfer is a direct result of dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches.
“On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead.”
