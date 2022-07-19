Search

19 Jul 2022

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Blackpool on loan

Blackpool have signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 19 senior appearances for the Reds, and spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackpool’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

“I’m so happy to be here and I want to show everyone what I can do this season,” Williams told the official Blackpool website.

“I think I’m aerially dominant because of my height, and I’m a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too, so hopefully I can play the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“I spoke to him before signing, and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it’s going on.

“I want to be a part of that, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Head coach Michael Appleton said: “Rhys is a physical and athletic defender who has come through Liverpool’s academy to go on and represent their first team, and we are thrilled that he has signed for Blackpool.

“He’s had a good amount of experience despite his young age, and he is someone that is going to add real quality to our squad this coming season.”

