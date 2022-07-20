Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo swap Huddersfield for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed Huddersfield duo Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien for an undisclosed fee.

The pair join up with Forest ahead of their Premier League return, for a reported £10million, after they both enjoyed impressive seasons in the Championship last term.

Left-back Toffolo, who had one year left on his contract with the Terriers, said on the club’s official website: “I’m extremely delighted to be here, to be able to join a football club with this much stature is fantastic and to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m excited, really looking forward to meeting the lads and we want to push forward in this division. We’ll push each other every day and we’ve got a fantastic squad being put together.

“I’m a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m someone that will fight for the badge and for the team every single minute and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Toffolo was announced as Forest’s eighth summer recruit and 23-year-old midfielder O’Brien quickly became number nine after he agreed a “long-term” contract.

He added: “I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time. Having played at the City Ground last season I’ve experienced the atmosphere and when the opportunity came about to join Forest, it was a no-brainer for me.

“You only have to look at Forest’s turnaround last season to see that something special is happening here at the moment, and after my first conversation with Steve Cooper it was obvious we both share the same vision and I’m buzzing to be part of the project.

“The fans turn out in their numbers week after week and they’ve waited so long for Premier League football. It’s now up to myself and the rest of the team to make sure we keep a smile on their faces.”

Boss Cooper added: “Harry is an excellent addition to the squad and adds quality and depth to a position that we were keen to strengthen this summer.

“We saw first hand last season how effective Harry can be from wide positions and he’s also a player that wants to continue his improvement and we, as a coaching staff, look forward to helping him with that and we look forward to welcoming him to the group.

“We are delighted to secure the signing of Lewis O’Brien and we are thrilled to get this one over the line. He was one of the standout players in the Championship last season and possesses many of the qualities that we are looking for to strengthen the midfield unit.”

Cooper’s recruitment drive is not expected to be done there as they are making an audacious attempt to sign former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

England international Lingard is a free agent following his exit from United this summer at the end of his contract and had been in talks with former loan club West Ham about a return to the London Stadium.

However, Forest are reported to have made an eye-watering offer to the 29-year-old which has put them in pole position.