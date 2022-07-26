Search

27 Jul 2022

Everyone will talk about England’s performance – Sarina Wiegman on Sweden win

Everyone will talk about England’s performance – Sarina Wiegman on Sweden win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 12:25 AM

England boss Sarina Wiegman believes England’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden will make the rest of football sit up and take notice.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent Wiegman’s side through to Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against either France or Germany.

And beating Sweden, the side who sit second in the rankings behind world champions the United States, sends a message to all the other countries, according to England’s boss.

“We will celebrate now a little bit but as I’ve said before we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away,” Wiegman told the BBC.

“The first half we struggled but the second half we played so much better.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about.

“I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well but still we found a way.”

Mead, who took her tally for the tournament to six goals, told the BBC: “I think at the full-time whistle we didn’t really know what to do. It was an incredible atmosphere and we’re just delighted to be in the final.

“I think (the first goal) came at a good time as there was a lot of pressure on us as they had created a lot of chances and I’m just happy to help the team again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media