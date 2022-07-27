Search

28 Jul 2022

England to face old foes Germany in Euro 2022 final – their past meetings

England to face old foes Germany in Euro 2022 final – their past meetings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 11:37 PM

England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.

England 3 Germany 1 (Feb 2022)

England lifted the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby secured victory at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead when record scorer Ellen White buried her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back before half-time through Lina Magull’s free-kick.

Bright put the hosts back in front with six minutes remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby sealed the win in stoppage time.

England 1 Germany 2 (Nov 2019)

Klara Buhl’s late winner ensured Germany spoiled the party in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,768 at Wembley.

White had hauled England level after Alexandra Popp headed an eighth-minute opener.

But Buhl’s low shot beat Mary Earps in the 90th minute to condemn Phil Neville’s side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

England 2 Germany 2 (Mar 2018)

White scored a brace as England twice fought back for a draw at the SheBelieves Cup in New York, Neville’s second match at the helm.

They fell behind to Hasret Kayikci’s opener before White was credited with the equaliser after the ball deflected in off her.

An own goal from Bright put Germany back in front before White’s breakaway goal ensured a battling draw.

Germany 1 England 0 (Mar 2017)

Mark Sampson’s side slipped to a narrow defeat at the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

Anja Mittag scored the winner just before half-time with a neat finish from 12 yards.

Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott had chances to equalise in a frantic second half but European champions Germany held out.

Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)

England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.

The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.

But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored an unfortunate own goal and then Fara Williams, on her 150th appearance, gave away a harsh penalty which Babett Peter converted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media