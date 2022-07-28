Search

28 Jul 2022

Rotherham sign veteran defender Lee Peltier on one-year deal

Rotherham have signed Lee Peltier on a one-year deal.

The veteran defender has joined on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season and could be in contention to make his debut against Swansea on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Peltier played with Millers boss Paul Warne when the pair were at opposite ends of their careers at Yeovil in the mid-2000s.

Warne said: “I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger. I thought if I could ever sign him I would.

“I know exactly what he is like, I have played with him, I know what he is like in the dressing room, I have seen him in the tunnel, I have seen him on the pitch, I have seen him in the worst moments when he is losing and he is a leader, a fighter, a scrapper, a very good footballer.

“He can play in five positions. He doesn’t believe his career is over and rightly so.

“He thinks he can bring something to the dressing room, and I think he can. He can help players on and off the pitch and we have seen it already in two days training.

“It was a no-brainer when he became available. I spoke to him and I got him in and the rest is history.”

