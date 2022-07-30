Search

30 Jul 2022

Russell Martin hails goalscorer Harry Darling as Swansea earn point at Rotherham

Swansea boss Russell Martin was not surprised by Harry Darling’s wonder goal which earned a 1-1 draw with Rotherham.

Centre-half Darling celebrated his Swans debut with a 25-yard scorcher that found the top corner and cancelled out Chiedozie Ogbene’s early opener.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half, with Michael Obafemi missing an open goal for Swansea while Ogbene and Cohen Bramall forced good saves from Swans goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Martin, who managed Darling at MK Dons, said: “I think he really grew after the goal. I thought he got better and better.

“Harry did great, brilliant goal, we know he possesses the ability to do that. It’s strange that in a game where we had some really good chances that was the one that went in. We deserved at least that.

“He did it for us at MK a few times but he possesses real quality. The goal will do him the world of good.

“I am frustrated with the scoreline, I thought we created more than enough to win. Paul (Warne) will say they had some shots, but we had some excellent chances.

“I am really pleased with so many aspects of the performance. We started brilliantly and when they scored there was a bit of anxiety, but the way we recovered was brilliant.”

Millers boss Paul Warne was “chuffed” after seeing his side begin their campaign with a point, which they were full value for.

The Millers are trying to avoid a fourth successive relegation from the Championship and Warne knows this will be one of their most difficult games.

“I thought the lads worked really hard out of possession,” he said. “I thought the crowd got it. They know the quality of the opposition, it’s not a League One game where you can throw the kitchen sink in the last 20 minutes.

“Overall I was really pleased. We have conceded a 30-yard screamer from a £1.5million centre-half, there is no shame in that. We limited them to very few attempts on goal, although in fairness they did miss a gilt-edged chance.

“I was really pleased with the work ethic. It is very hard to get a point in this league.

“They are exhausted. We definitely need to help the lads out but I was really pleased with the performance against a really good team.

“I don’t want fans to think that every home game is going to be like that, it won’t be. They are a very technical ball-playing side and a very difficult side to play against the way we play. I am chuffed.”

