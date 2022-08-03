Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures.

History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Russo had already hit the headlines earlier in the tournament with her stunning back-heeled goal during England’s 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane.

It was one of four goals scored by the Manchester United forward during Euro 2022 and she revealed on BBC Breakfast that her boots will now reside in the Tower of London.

“When I got the call that they wanted to do that I was blown away,” Russo said.

“I went yesterday and met them at the Tower of London and I handed over my boots and now they’re in there.

“I don’t quite know why but they’re great and I’m so excited that this is what’s going on for women’s football, it’s such an exciting time.”

The adidas X speedportal boots will be put on temporary display and will sit inside the Martin Tower.

Russo’s backheel was arguably the goal of the tournament, although the 23-year-old said she did not practise the improvised effort.

“(It) was my thought process after I missed the first shot, I thought ‘I need to do something about this, I need to get it back in the net quickly because I’ve just missed a sitter’.

“I just think that was the quickest route for me to get it back into the goal and luckily it hit the back of the net.”

When asked if that type of finish was typical for her, Russo said: “Only on the playground when I was a kid or in training, but never in an actual game.”