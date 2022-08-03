Search

03 Aug 2022

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:17 PM

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.

McGrath ended up joining Wigan in January but has struggled for game time with the Latics and now becomes United’s seventh summer signing, after the Taysiders completed permanent deals for Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.

Ross told United’s official website: “Jamie was a player who had a huge impact on the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren.

“I’ve tried to sign him a couple of times already so my admiration for him as a player is obvious.

“He fits the profile in terms of what we are looking for. We wanted to bring another attack-minded player to the middle of the pitch.

“We also wanted to bring that increased athleticism and technique so he ticks so many boxes. I’m absolutely thrilled to bring him here.

“We want to get him playing, scoring and setting up goals for Dundee United and back into the international set-up.

“It’s a good statement for us and this is the calibre of player we’ve been trying to recruit.

“We’ve re-signed Ian Harkes and brought in Dylan, Mark, Aziz, Steven, Craig and Glenn.

“They all bring something different to the mix but the one thing they do have is that overall quality.

“There is new pace and energy in the squad and the age profile of the squad is quite balanced.

“We can also help Jamie. Having been a mainstay of the Ireland squad for a season and a half, he has drifted away from that because he wasn’t playing regular football.

“He will play amongst other international-class players who have the same ambitions as him.

“Dylan Levitt wants to stay in the Wales set-up and it’s a great incentive for the players to come here and use it as a springboard to play regular international football.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media