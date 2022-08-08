Search

08 Aug 2022

Coventry’s cup clash with Bristol City switched to Burton as pitch woes continue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Coventry’s scheduled home Carabao Cup tie against Bristol City on Wednesday will now be played at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

The Sky Blues were forced to postpone Sunday’s opening home Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham after the pitch was deemed unsafe and unplayable.

The Coventry Building Society Arena, home to rugby club Wasps, had been used as a venue for the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament as well as concerts.

Coventry said in a statement: “Coventry City can confirm that Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Bristol City will not take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“The match will now be played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium. Kick-off on Wednesday, August 10 will be at 7.45pm.

“The pitch at the Arena was deemed unplayable and unsafe on Saturday and it has been decided, following discussions with the Arena today, that there will not be sufficient improvement of the playing surface for the game to be played on Wednesday at the Arena.

“We are unable to reverse the fixture and want to play the game to ensure our participation in the competition, so Coventry City put in place an agreement for this game to be played elsewhere.”

Coventry said they will play at the Pirelli Stadium “for one game only” and that they hoped improvements to the pitch will be completed in time for their next home league game on August 16 against Wigan.

