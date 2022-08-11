Search

11 Aug 2022

Manor Solomon injury forces Fulham boss Marco Silva back into transfer market

Manor Solomon injury forces Fulham boss Marco Silva back into transfer market

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been forced back into the transfer market after an injury to new signing Manor Solomon.

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk last month and came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

But Solomon has suffered a knee injury which will require surgery and means he joins fellow winger Harry Wilson on the sidelines.

Silva, who has been linked with a move for former Chelsea and Arsenal wideman Willian, said: “We need more. It’s clear we need more. Our priority in the last few weeks was to complete our backline.

“Unfortunately what has happened with our wingers is not a normal situation. We have to do something to have solutions, because right now we don’t have. We will do our best to get the squad complete.

“I won’t speak about players or rumours. If I did I would be here for hours. But behind the scenes we have to work and we are doing that.

“Of course it’s clear the positions we are trying to add players. More now because of the injuries to Wilson and Solomon.

“We are talking about many games that we cannot just have two wingers to play.

“We cannot, at this level, not have solutions on the bench for that position. It’s a position we normally have to put fresh legs on in a match. Even if they are performing really well, normally you need fresh legs in that position.

“It is a position that we demand a lot from, the players in that position, with the way we play. We can adapt some players to there, but it’s not the same thing and it is of course something urgent for us.”

Israel international Solomon is set to go under the knife next week.

Silva added: “He will probably get surgery in the next few days and, when he gets the surgery, we will have more news about it and we will be more sure about the timeline for him to come back.

“But it looks a long time injured. Let’s see. I think it’s better we wait for the surgery and after we will know more details about it.

“It’s too early for me to talk about it. Let’s wait a few days and after I will be more sure.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media