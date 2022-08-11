Search

11 Aug 2022

Karlan Grant nets winner as West Brom see off Sheffield United in Carabao Cup

Karlan Grant nets winner as West Brom see off Sheffield United in Carabao Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 11:09 PM

Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Grant’s 73rd-minute effort – just three minutes after coming on – secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances.

United, who made five changes from Saturday’s 2-0 win against Millwall, could have been 2-0 up in the opening minutes.

Rhian Brewster drilled against the foot of the post and debutant Oliver Arblaster’s follow-up was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, one of 10 Albion changes from Monday’s 1-1 draw against Watford.

Albion’s Alex Mowatt sidefooted wide and Adam Reach delayed shooting before full debutant Reyes Cleary’s shot was smothered by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

United forward James McAtee then blazed high and wide, while Cleary should have done better in a one-on-one, but Foderingham smothered his low drive.

Another Albion chance went begging when Reach’s shot was palmed away.

Ex-United forward Callum Robinson’s shot on the turn was turned aside by Foderingham, before Reda Khadra had two efforts – one saved and the rebound wide.

Foderingham denied Albion again when his superb reflex save foiled Reach’s bullet header.

Robinson and Matt Phillips then both hit the top of the crossbar with spectacular shots.

The Baggies eventually made the breakthrough when Grant nodded home Robinson’s cross for his second goal in four days, before departing injured.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media