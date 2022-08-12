Stephen Robinson hopes Steven Hammell knows ‘what he is letting himself in for’

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has joked that Steven Hammell is a brave man after entering the world of management at Motherwell.

Former Well defender Hammell was appointed to the Fir Park academy when Robinson was manager of the Steelmen before he left the club in December 2020.

Hammell was appointed permanent Motherwell manager on Thursday after a short interim spell in charge following the departure of Graham Alexander.

Ahead of St Mirren’s cinch Premiership game against Ross County in Paisley on Saturday, Robinson replied tongue in cheek when asked about Hammell being the newest face on the Premiership managerial scene.

“He needs his head examined, is all I can say,” said Robinson.

“It is the only job where people take bets on you losing your job and pundits actually crave for you to get sacked and canvas for you to get sacked.

“I hope he knows what he is letting himself in for. It’s a crazy world of football.

“It is a very good job for your first stint in management and I wish him all the best.

“He has come through Motherwell, he has Motherwell at heart and fans like the connection with the football club

“He will be focused and determined to do well and I wish him nothing but success.

“I haven’t worked that closely with him. I gave him the academy manager’s role and Steven has very much been involved in the academy, he wasn’t with the first team when I was there.

“A lot of people working in academies eventually want to work at first-team level.

“He has got his opportunity, he is obviously keen to take it and I wish him every success with it.”

St Mirren and Malky Mackay’s Ross County are the only two clubs to have lost their opening two league games but Robinson believes they both have put in encouraging performances.

He said: “If you are not playing well it is a concern. Sometimes performances come before results and I believe that has been the case. I also think it has been the case for Ross County.

“I watched both their games and they were really strong in both games. Malky will probably be feeling the exact same as myself but we are both experienced enough to know it is a long season.

“Ross County started poor last season and ended up in the top six.

“There are lots of things to be positive about for us, but of course you want a result, you want to get off the mark. The confidence and belief is still here but obviously results help that.”

Defender Declan Gallagher is suspended for the visit of the Staggies after being sent off at Aberdeen last week while Scott Tanser’s injury continues to puzzle.

Robinson said: “He broke down on Tuesday again so we need to take the foot off the gas with him a little bit. He won’t be available.

“We think it could be a combination of hamstring and back.

“We have tried a couple of different procedures to try to get him fit but he won’t be ready for Saturday.”