Search

12 Aug 2022

Dundee top the table after Josh Mulligan scores in victory against Arbroath

Dundee top the table after Josh Mulligan scores in victory against Arbroath

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 10:55 PM

Two late goals propelled Dundee to the top of the fledgling cinch Championship table with a 4-2 victory over Arbroath.

The hosts took the lead five minutes before half-time when a move from one end of the pitch to the other ended with Paul McGowan picking out Luke McCowan on the left, who struck his shot high into the net.

Arbroath levelled from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, Nicky Low converting after Michael McKenna was fouled by keeper Harrison Sharp, but Dundee were back in front 13 minutes later when Zak Rudden capitalised on a poor punch from Derek Gaston.

The visitors looked like they might have secured their third draw of the season when Colin Hamilton turned home a corner in the 81st minute but Zachary Robinson put Dundee back ahead seven minutes later and there was time for a fourth on the break from Josh Mulligan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media