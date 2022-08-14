Search

14 Aug 2022

Graham Potter praises Solly March’s sparkling early-season form for Brighton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Graham Potter has hailed Solly March for hitting his best form yet at Brighton.

March posed a constant threat for the Seagulls in Saturday’s goalless draw with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Potter’s men backed up their 2-1 win at Manchester United with a Premier League draw that could so easily have been another victory.

March saw one effort cleared off the line and another well saved by Nick Pope, who also thwarted Adam Lallana from a powerful header.

Wing-back March regularly broke forward to add an extra threat in attack for Potter’s side, leaving the south coast club boss suitably impressed.

“I really liked his performance, he definitely grew into the game and is certainly enjoying his role there,” said Potter.

“He’s enjoying his football and I think he’s playing as well as he’s played since I’ve been here.”

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma made his Premier League debut for Brighton, stepping off the bench to add impetus in the closing stages.

And Potter admitted he hopes the 25-year-old can now take his Seagulls career to the next level through regular first team action.

“It was a good showing and there’s definitely more to come there,” said Potter.

“He’s going to cause full-backs a problem, he’s got the ability to go by them and that’s certainly what we need.”

Newcastle rode their luck but were left relatively satisfied with a hard-fought point on the road.

New recruit Sven Botman put in a solid display, with boss Eddie Howe pleased with his side’s progress in defence.

“I thought he did very well, he was very composed and solid,” said Howe.

“He formed a good partnership in there in the centre of defence, and it’s that spine of the team that we are improving and I was pleased with that.”

Bruno Guimaraes was pressed into a deep-lying role to add to that defensive structure, with Howe delighted by the Brazil star’s flexibility.

“One of the big attractions for us on bringing him in was his versatility,” said Howe.

“I thought he was disciplined and he read the game really well. We really needed that steel.”

