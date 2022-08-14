Search

14 Aug 2022

Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1.

Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target.

A moment of individual brilliance from Ben Brereton Diaz put Blackburn ahead just before the break and he set up Sam Gallagher to double the advantage two minutes after the restart.

Grady Diangana’s deflected effort gave the Baggies a goal their performance merited, but their profligacy ultimately proved their undoing, summed up by Karlan Grant spurning a glorious opportunity to equalise 11 minutes from time.

Rovers are the only Championship side with a 100 per cent record after winning their first three league games for the first time since 1988.

Seventeen-year-old defender Ashley Phillips was handed his first league start for Rovers in place of the injured Scott Wharton. Albion were unchanged.

The Baggies settled quickest, with Darnell Furlong heading over despite being unmarked before John Swift’s free-kick was punched clear by Thomas Kaminski.

An incisive Rovers move saw a Ryan Hedges cut-back bounce off Jayson Molumby towards his own goal, but David Button was alert and made a fine reflex save.

The visitors ought to have taken the lead in the 17th minute when Jed Wallace superbly controlled on the right before delivering a deep cross for the onrushing Diangana, who directed his header wide from close range.

Wallace struck a 25-yard strike just wide, but Rovers went ahead four minutes before the break with their first shot of the game.

It was one worth waiting for as Brereton Diaz escaped the attentions of Semi Ajayi before superbly curling a left-footed effort into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out.

Blackburn’s merciless finishing continued two minutes after the break.

This time Brereton Diaz turned provider, racing down the left before setting up Gallagher on the edge of the area and he confidently stroked the ball beyond Button into the bottom corner for his first goal this season.

The stunned Baggies stuck to their task, though, and pressure finally told in the 59th minute, even if there was more than a touch of fortune about the goal.

Diangana cut inside and his 25-yard strike took a huge deflection which completely wrong-footed Kaminski.

West Brom continued to pile on the pressure and should have equalised in the 79th minute when Diangana’s inch-perfect cross was met by Grant six yards out, but Kaminski produced a stunning sprawling save to deny the visitors.

Ajayi headed over in the ninth minute of injury time with Kaminski stranded, consigning Albion to their first defeat this season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media