Jesse Marsch challenges Leeds’ fringe players to take chance against Barnsley

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has challenged his fringe players to show they can be part of what his side want to do this season.

Marsch is expected to rotate a number of players for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second-round match with Barnsley at Elland Road and wants those coming in to continue the momentum of an impressive start to the campaign.

Leeds have taken seven points from their opening three games of the Premier League season and put in their best performance of Marsch’s reign on Sunday when they thumped Chelsea 3-0 at home.

The way they played on Sunday, with their energy, high press and desire, showed a clear identity and Marsch is keen to see that again against the League One opposition.

“Against Barnsley we will probably rotate a few guys and we need to see performances from the entire squad that represent clarity and intelligence so we can move everything along in the direction we want to go with every single player,” the American said.

“There is a very clear identity to this club and a very clear history and it is very important.

“We play in a way our fans appreciate and want to see, it’s an entertainment business and we have to try and play football that will entertain the fans.”

Kristoffer Klaesson, Cody Drameh, Robin Koch, Leo Hjelde, Pascal Struijk, Sam Greenwood, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Mateusz Klich, Luis Sinisterra and Joe Gelhardt will all be eyeing some game time.