Josh Brownhill double helps Burnley to thumping win at Wigan

Burnley underlined their Sky Bet Championship credentials with a thumping 5-1 victory at north west neighbours Wigan.

Josh Brownhill scored twice for the visitors, with Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella and Samuel Bastien also on target as Burnley claimed their second win of the season.

Wigan’s reply came through a first-half penalty from Will Keane but it was an afternoon to forget for the home side.

The Clarets started like a house on fire and, with only six minutes gone, Vitinho flashed in a low cross from the left-hand side, which only just evaded the arriving Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Wigan were struggling to keep hold of possession and the opening goal duly arrived after 17 minutes. Again, the home side could not deal with a Vitinho cross and this time Jay Rodriguez slammed home from close range.

It was midway through the first half before Wigan found their feet, with Keane seeing a powerful shot from the edge of the box well blocked.

The ball fell to team-mate Max Power, whose effort flashed just wide of the near post.

Burnley made the hosts pay by doubling their advantage within 60 seconds. The Wigan defence failed to deal with another cross, with Brownhill lashing the ball into the roof of the net, to the delight of the sell-out away contingent behind the goal.

It looked a daunting test for Wigan at this point but they dragged themselves back into it just before half-time.

Callum Lang raced on to a long ball forward and was caught by Burnley goalkeeper Arijenet Muric after lobbing the ball goalwards.

Referee James Bell intelligently allowed play to continue, although the ball bounced agonisingly up over the bar from a Wigan point of view. But the official then pointed to the spot and Keane converted the penalty.

There was still time for Keane to be fouled as he chased a similar long ball over the top, with the referee again waving play on. This time, Lang’s shot was brilliantly saved and the visitors were happy to hear the half-time whistle.

Wigan created a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores five minutes after the restart when – in similar fashion to both of Burnley’s goals – the defence was unable to deal with a cross from out wide.

The ball fell invitingly for Keane, with time and space to pick his spot, but he fired high and wide from eight yards.

And they were made to pay a very high price when, within a minute, Burnley regained their two-goal lead.

There was a huge appeal for offside as Tella took delivery of a through ball down the left channel before slotting past Jones, although TV replays appeared to suggest the flag should have gone up.

Wigan suffered another blow when skipper Tendayi Darikwa had to be helped off with what looked to be a problem with his left shoulder.

Their attempts at a comeback were thwarted when substitute Josh Magennis saw his header brilliantly tipped round the post by Muric.

And salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds in the last five minutes when Brownhill added his second and Bastien scored on the counter.