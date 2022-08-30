Search

30 Aug 2022

Where does Scott Parker rank in the Premier League’s earliest sackings?

Where does Scott Parker rank in the Premier League’s earliest sackings?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth sacking is the earliest in the Premier League since August 2004.

Parker was dismissed just 25 days into the season, which is the earliest since Paul Sturrock and Sir Bobby Robson lost their jobs in successive weeks in 2004-05.

Despite winning their opening game against Aston Villa, Bournemouth find themselves a point above the relegation zone following three successive defeats.

The latest loss – a record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool – proved to be Parker’s final game in charge.

The former England international had guided the Cherries to automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season as manager.

Sturrock’s record is safe


Among managers who were sacked or left by mutual consent, Sturrock’s dismissal by Southampton remains the earliest in a Premier League season.

He departed on August 23, 2004 – just nine days into the campaign and only two days after James Beattie’s stoppage-time penalty had earned his side a 3-2 win over Blackburn.

The Saints went on to be relegated at the end of the season.

A week later on August 30, Newcastle’s Robson was sacked by chairman Freddy Shepherd, who had previously dismissed Kenny Dalglish after just 12 days of the 1998-99 campaign.

The sackings of Peter Reid at Manchester City (1993-94), Christian Gross at Tottenham (1998-99), Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea (2000-01) and Howard Wilkinson at Leeds (1996-97) also came earlier than Parker’s dismissal by Bournemouth.

However, the Cherries have acted quicker than any club has in the past 18 years, beating Watford who sacked Javi Gracia after 29 days in 2019-20 and Crystal Palace who fired Frank de Boer 31 days into the 2017-18 campaign.

Killer Klopp


Parker is the sixth manager to be sacked immediately after playing against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The German had previously masterminded victories over Marco Silva (Everton), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham), Slaven Bilic (West Ham) and Francesco Guidolin (Swansea) in what proved to be their final matches in charge.

Klopp has triggered the most sackings among current managers, ahead of Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl (five).

Among all Premier League bosses, only Sam Allardyce (eight) and Arsene Wenger (seven) have more than Klopp’s six managerial victims.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media