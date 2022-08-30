Search

30 Aug 2022

Wolves announce death of former boss Sammy Chung

30 Aug 2022

Former Wolves manager Sammy Chung has died at the age of 90.

Born to an English mother and Chinese father, Chung became the second Anglo-Chinese professional footballer in the country.

He made more than 300 appearances for Reading, Norwich and Watford as a wing-half or centre-forward between 1953 and 1965, but it is his time at Wolves that he is best remembered for.

Chung worked as an assistant to his Watford boss Bill McGarry, and the pair guided Wolves to 1974 League Cup success and the final of the UEFA Cup – the club’s only appearance in a major European final to date.

He was appointed Wolves manager in 1976 after McGarry left the club following relegation.

Chung guided Wolves back to the top tier by claiming the 1977 Division Two title before departing in November 1978, having won 41 of his 107 matches in charge.

He went on to manage Tamworth and Doncaster, coach in the United Arab Emirates and work as a director of football in Barbados.

Wolves said in a statement that Chung died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday following a long illness.

The statement added: “The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Sammy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

News

