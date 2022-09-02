Motherwell still trying to sign Louis Moult from Burton

Motherwell are still trying to push through the return of Louis Moult, the PA news agency understands.
Manager Steven Hammell confirmed they were still trying to get another transfer deal done but would not give details.
However, it is understood they are seeking confirmation over whether a loan deal for Moult to return to Fir Park from Burton until January can be ratified.
When asked about any potential late deals at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United, Hammell said: “We tried to get some stuff done into the early hours but that didn’t quite happen but we still have some options we can explore.
“We are still looking at something and we are hoping to do something.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.