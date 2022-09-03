Search

03 Sept 2022

Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death

Football fans were left emotional as it was announced that Jay Stansfield will wear the number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father, Adam Stansfield, died from cancer and the number was retired in his honour.

The 19-year-old forward is on loan at the League One club from Fulham, following in his father’s footsteps, who died aged 31 in 2010 after 142 appearances for City.

The number nine shirt was retired for nine years after Stansfield’s death but will now be worn by his son for the remainder of the season, the club announced on Friday.

“Homecoming,” Exeter tweeted alongside a video of the teenager donning the kit.

Football fans left comments of support on the platform.

“He will do his dad proud and our club… We are lucky to have him back. Stories like this make you proud,” one person wrote.

“When I heard this earlier it made me so happy. Adam his dad was a humble footballer who always gave his all for us and was a fine player. Up The City!”

“I don’t think a football transfer has made me feel quite this emotional… Top work,” another said.

Exeter defender Pierce Sweeney tweeted: “Anyone else been walking around the house singing ‘sing a song for Stannooooo’”

Former Grecians Padraig Amond and Jon Challinor also posted responses, the former calling it “an amazing and emotional signing” while Challinor claimed: “I’m not crying I’ve just got something in my eye”

News

