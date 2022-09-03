Leam Richardson always confident Wigan could come away with victory

Wigan boss Leam Richardson always retained the belief his side could come out on top at Kenilworth Road as they triumphed 2-1 despite trailing with just 10 minutes to go.

Carlton Morris’s first-half header had put Town in front, but the Latics drew level as Hatters defender Tom Lockyer turned Callum Lang’s low shot into his own net before substitute Thelo Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with two minutes to play.

Richardson said: “You’ve always got to have belief, we had enough goals on the pitch to make something happen.

“I thought the momentum was quite strong in our favour, we do finish games strongly, but with the week that we’ve had with Burnley, West Brom and coming away to Luton, they’re really healthy challenges.

“You’ll always be respectful of the opposition and Luton have done very well.

“I’ve got to compliment the players, when you come to Luton at Kenilworth Road, you know what to expect.

“You’ve got to match the fight, got to match the output, the intensity, the crowd, because they ask a lot of questions of you.

“First half they asked questions, although we’re probably disappointed ourselves, we must respect the ball a lot more.

“Give a team like that the ball back, they’ll service the box, put numbers in there, so that was disappointing at half time.

“The lads were just as disappointed as I was and I thought second half we were really worthy of the result.”

A quiet first half came to life half an hour in when Luke Freeman’s 22-yard drive was brilliantly tipped over by Ben Amos.

Luton then had the lead on 39 minutes as a clever shot corner routine saw James Bree’s cross headed in by Morris for his third goal in four games.

After the break, Town could not find a second goal, Gabe Osho curling inches wide, as Wigan made them pay.

First Amari’i Bell’s clearance rebounded back to the visitors and Lang’s cross-shot hit Lockyer giving Town stopper Ethan Horvath no chance.

Then with two to go, the Hatters didn’t get back in time, substitute Aasgaard, beating Horvath from outside the box to seal victory.

A disappointed Luton boss Nathan Jones added: “We weren’t at our best today in terms of energy levels, but I thought we did enough to win the game comfortably.

“First half I thought we were excellent, right on top, had enough situations, enough opportunities, enough set-plays to have been further ahead, but we weren’t and then I just didn’t see that coming.

“They didn’t really get anywhere near our goal, really didn’t have a shot on target in the whole game.

“Then suddenly we mess about, give them the ball back in our own corner flag, they go through and without even getting a shot on target, they’re 1-1.

“We made changes to be athletic, to go and try and win the game and we got caught on the counter attack.

“We said at half time, the only way we can see them scoring is a counter attack.

“Yes they’re a big side, but we’re good set-plays wise.

“We said don’t be open and we were, then the recovery run, such a poor goal to concede, but it’s one of those things, I’m really disappointed.”