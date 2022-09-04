Search

04 Sept 2022

Philip Billing believes Bournemouth fightback shows what they are all about

04 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

Philip Billing feels Bournemouth’s second-half fightback at Nottingham Forest showcased what his side are all about.

The Cherries ended a rollercoaster week in style as they came from 2-0 down at the break to win 3-2 at the City Ground.

It came seven days after they lost 9-0 at Liverpool and just four days after manager Scott Parker was sacked.

After Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson had put Forest in charge, Billing started the fightback with a 30-yard thunderbolt with Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony sealing an unlikely three points.

“To come away with a win after everything we went through in the first half, we just showed everyone the spirit we have in this team,” Billing told the club’s official website.

“We just went out in the second half and showed people what we are all about.

“It is nice to score, nice to open my account in the Premier League this season but the most important thing is the three points. To come back from 2-0 down at half-time and score three goals is unbelievable.”

It was a worrying afternoon for Forest, who would have targeted the three points after defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City.

The transfer window might have shut, but they are still looking to add to the 21 new arrivals, with the signing of former Spurs defender Serge Aurier lined up.

Boss Steve Cooper remained coy, saying: “I’m not sure at the moment, obviously our focus has been on the game. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

