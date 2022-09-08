Search

08 Sept 2022

Ross Stewart misses Sunderland’s clash with Millwall

Ross Stewart misses Sunderland’s clash with Millwall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 3:25 PM

Sunderland will be without Ross Stewart for Saturday’s visit of Millwall after the striker suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up prior to the midweek loss at Middlesbrough.

Stewart’s absence, which is projected to last for up to six weeks, is another blow for new boss Tony Mowbray with defender Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) also out.

New signings Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette could feature for the first time but Edouard Michut has a minor injury and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Defender Dan Ballard (foot) and forward Leon Dajaku (thigh) are expected to remain unavailable for the time being.

Millwall are expected to be without winger Tyler Burey for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Burey came off the bench as the Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Cardiff last Saturday, but he suffered an unspecified injury in the process.

The Lions will also be without Ryan Leonard (hamstring), Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin).

Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe are among those pressing to start for Gary Rowett’s men after coming off the bench against the Bluebirds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media