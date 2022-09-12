Search

12 Sept 2022

Diego Costa completes Premier League return to ease Wolves’ striker crisis

Diego Costa completes Premier League return to ease Wolves’ striker crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:36 PM

Wolves have snapped up Diego Costa to ease their striker crisis.

The former Chelsea striker has signed a deal until the end of the season having been a free agent.

Wolves had to appeal for a work permit after the 33-year-old did not automatically qualify and his initial application was rejected.

He told the club’s official site: “It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn’t in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best.

“But when he (boss, Bruno Lage) told me about returning to the Premier League since this (is) a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”

Costa arrives with Wolves having lost new £15million signing Sasa Kalajdzic to a serious knee injury. The striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear on his debut, a 1-0 win over Southampton.

Raul Jimenez is also struggling for form and fitness with Lage’s side scoring just three goals in their opening six Premier League games.

Costa has been available since January after leaving Atletico Mineiro in Brazil. He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea and scored 58 goals in 120 games in three years at Stamford Bridge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media