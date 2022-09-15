Search

15 Sept 2022

Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to come’

Erling Haaland feels he is “living the dream” and has promised more goals as his amazing start at Manchester City continues.

The prolific Norwegian struck for a 13th time in just nine City appearances with a stunning late volleyed winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

His acrobatic effort from a swerving Joao Cancelo cross in the 84th minute secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium and capped a fine late comeback after a long-range John Stones equaliser moments earlier.

“I think I have really long legs, that’s why I reached the ball, but it was a really good cross and a really good goal, I have to say,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s quite nice. At the end I’m living the dream and I am happy. More to come!”

Until then Haaland had largely been kept quiet by his former team-mates in the Group G encounter.

After a drab first half, Dortmund went ahead with a well-taken header from the impressive Jude Bellingham just before the hour.

City boss Pep Guardiola responded with a triple substitution and one of the fresh players, Phil Foden, immediately teed up Haaland, who shaved the outside of a post.

The leveller came 10 minutes from time when Stones, pushing further forward in his role as a makeshift right-back, chanced his luck from distance.

With the momentum having shifted, Haaland had the final say when he leapt and stretched out a leg to expertly guide home Cancelo’s pinpoint ball.

Haaland toned down his celebrations out of respect for his former club and admitted it was a poignant moment.

“It was a special match for me, emotional,” said Haaland, who scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund before joining City in a £51million deal this summer.

“But for me I had to focus, I had to be ready for the things that I have to do against my former team. It is a football game.

“Of course it was emotional but it was a nice game.”

City defender Manuel Akanji, who followed Haaland from Dortmund to Manchester at the end of last month, also expects plenty more from the striker.

The Switzerland international said: “I’m not surprised anymore what he can do. I think he can score any type of goal.

“What a cross from Joao and, obviously, he is there where he needs to be and it was a fantastic goal.

“I think he can keep going like this. He just needs to work hard, keep his head down and work every day.”

The result gave City a three-point advantage over Dortmund at the top of the group ahead of their back-to-back matches against FC Copenhagen next month.

Akanji said: “It was a really big win. We’ve set the tone that we are now leader of this group but the work doesn’t stop. We need to keep on going.”

