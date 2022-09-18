Paul Hartley departs Hartlepool after winless start to League Two campaign

Hartlepool have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.
Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Sutton left Pools 23rd in Sky Bet League Two, just two points above bottom side Rochdale.
They have yet to win a league game this season, losing five and drawing four of their nine matches.
A statement on the club’s website said “a further update on succession plans will follow in due course”.
Hartlepool’s sole win to date this season came in the Papa John’s Trophy and their next game is in that competition, at Morecambe on Tuesday.
