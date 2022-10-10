Search

10 Oct 2022

The stats behind Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot

10 Oct 2022

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.

The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.

It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and keep up his scoring rate.

(Fixtures are subject to change as rearranged dates for City’s games against Arsenal and Tottenham have yet to be announced.)

18 goals

Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98
Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99

Appearances needed: 11
Fixture: v Brighton (H), October 22

With a goal and two-thirds per game so far – or five goals every three games – Haaland is on course to score three in his next two appearances. That means he could be within a fortnight of overhauling the lowest Golden Boot total, set twice in three-way ties involving Liverpool great Owen.

19 goals

Nicolas Anelka 2008-09

Appearances: 12
Fixture: v Leicester (A), October 29

Anelka’s total, the lowest to win the award outright, is on track to fall to Haaland the following week.

20 goals

Didier Drogba 2006-07
Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11

Appearances: 12
Fixture: v Leicester (A), October 29

22 goals

Teddy Sheringham 1992-93
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19

Appearances: 14
Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

23 goals

Hasselbaink 2000-01
Jamie Vardy 2019-20
Harry Kane 2020-21
Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22

Appearances: 14
Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12

The tally that has won each of the last three Golden Boots would be within range for Haaland before the season breaks for the World Cup.

24 goals

Thierry Henry 2001-02

Appearances: 15
Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 26

25 goals

Alan Shearer 1996-97
Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2002-03
Henry 2004-05
Kane 2015-16

Appearances: 15
Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 26

26 goals

Robin Van Persie 2012-13
Sergio Aguero 2014-15

Appearances: 16
Fixture: v Everton (H), December 31

Reaching 25 goals on Boxing Day would be followed by matching former City great Aguero’s most prolific Premier League season by New Year’s Eve – despite the tournament in Qatar taking six weeks out of the early season.

27 goals

Henry 2005-06

Appearances: 17
Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 2

29 goals

Drogba 2009-10
Kane 2016-17

Appearances: 18
Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

30 goals

Kevin Phillips 1999-2000
Henry 2003-04
Van Persie 2011-12

Appearances: 18
Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14

Bringing up 30 at Old Trafford would be quite the statement from Haaland and City, especially having already netted a hat-trick in the home fixture.

31 goals

Shearer 1995-96
Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08
Luis Suarez 2013-14

Appearances: 19
Fixture: v Wolves (H), January 21

32 goals

Salah 2017-18

Appearances: 20
Fixture: v Tottenham (A), February 4

The record for a 38-game Premier League season could last barely into February if opponents cannot find a way to slow Haaland down.

34 goals

Andy Cole 1993-94
Shearer 1994-95

Appearances: 21
Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11

Even the 42-game record, from the league’s early days with 22 teams, would only last a further week at Haaland’s current rate.

