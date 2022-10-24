Gary Caldwell appointed new manager at Exeter

Gary Caldwell has been appointed the new manager of Exeter, the Sky Bet League One club confirmed on Monday morning.

The Grecians were promoted last year under the stewardship of Matt Taylor, who departed to take charge of second-tier Rotherham earlier this month.

Former Scotland international defender Caldwell, 40, has now been chosen as his replacement, with Exeter currently eighth in the table following Saturday’s last-gasp win over Fleetwood.

“As a supporter-owned club, Exeter City is unique and it was vitally important that we chose the right person to continue our journey,” a joint statement from club president Julian Tagg and chair of Exeter City Supporters’ Trust Nick Hawker read.

“The club is in a strong position, having been promoted to League One and made a great start to the campaign, which sees us in eighth position in the table. Gary brings a great deal of experience to our club and we’re excited and optimistic for the future.

“We would also like to put on record our thanks to interim manager Kevin Nicholson and Jon Hill for stepping in to manage the team over the last couple of weeks.”

Caldwell takes over at St James Park having most recently worked as assistant at Hibernian, his previous managerial roles taking him to Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle.