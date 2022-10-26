Search

26 Oct 2022

Kevin Phillips set on South Shields promotion after feeling like ‘failure’

Kevin Phillips set on South Shields promotion after feeling like 'failure'

26 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Kevin Phillips is determined to shake off his self-perception as a “failure” by guiding South Shields to promotion at the second time of asking, as he continues to take his first steps in management.

The Mariners are currently third in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, step seven of the English football pyramid, and have reached the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Former Sunderland and England striker Phillips made his return to the north east after being appointed manager of Shields in January and, after nine months in charge, the 49-year-old admitted he has already “experienced every emotion” in the role.

Phillips nearly led the side to promotion last season, but they narrowly missed out on reaching the National League North.

A second-placed finish in the league set up a play-off clash against Warrington in the semi-finals, but Shields were consigned to another season at step seven after losing 6-5 on penalties, and Phillips admitted he saw himself as a “failure” after falling short.

“The message was very clear when I came into the club that it was promotion,” he told PA news agency.

“I for one was determined to try and make that happen, but we fell at the last hurdle in the play-offs, so I see myself as a failure because I came in with the remit to get promoted. So it didn’t sit well with me, that.

“I was disappointed, I was upset, I felt I’d let people down. I’d like to say that I’ve been fairly successful in everything I’ve done in my football career and I was determined to put it right.”

Play-off disappointment led to a shake-up over the summer. Nine players arrived at the 1st Cloud Arena for Phillips to begin putting his stamp on the team ahead of his first full season in charge, and they have had a fantastic start.

Shields are two points behind league leaders FC United of Manchester but have four games in hand to play.

“I set out at the beginning of the season and the message was clear to the players – it’s promotion and nothing else for us,” Phillips said.

“We don’t want to get blase and big-headed about it, but you have to set your goal, have to set your targets, and with the squad we’ve got, I think it’s only right we set it as promotion.

“Whether we go up automatically or we go up through the play-offs – I don’t really want to go through the play-offs again because they’re terrible! – for me it’s promotion and that is it.

“The players know that, the biggest thing in that dressing room is they’re desperate to get promoted.”

Alongside success in the league, Shields have also had an excellent run in the FA Cup. They reached the first round proper of the competition after beating National League side Scunthorpe in the fourth qualifying round.

Dylan Mottley-Henry’s goal was the difference to set up a meeting with League One side Forest Green at home on November 5, and Phillips admitted the win was one of his managerial high points to date.

He said: “One of the biggest highlights was obviously winning against Scunthorpe, who were in the Football League last year. We didn’t win comfortably, of course we didn’t, but we never looked in danger.

“So to be able to get this club to the first round of the FA Cup in front of the fans is for me the highlight of my managerial career so far.

“As I said before, it’s not about me. I’ve had my highs and lows in the FA Cup and I genuinely mean it. I said to the players, I don’t care about my managerial record, I care about the players.

“I want them to go and experience what I have in the FA Cup, because it’s magical and it’s all about the players when they take to the pitch against Forest Green.”

News

