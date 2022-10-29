Anass Zaroury heads late winner as leaders Burnley edge comeback against Reading

Anass Zaroury headed a Burney winner deep in added time as they came from behind to beat Reading 2-1 in the Championship at Turf Moor.

The goal came after Manuel Benson’s equaliser had levelled Tom Ince’s shock opener, as the Clarets extended their unbeaten record to 15 in the league and stayed above neighbours Blackburn in the tussle for top spot in the Championship.

Ince’s goal had given Reading a second-half lead in a tight encounter, raising hopes that his father Paul’s team could build on last week’s victory over Bristol City that ended a run of three straight defeats.

The Clarets, however, hit back through substitute Benson after the wing trickery of Belgium Under-21 international Zaroury, which gave Reading problems throughout, had created the chance.

Burnley were without their midfield kingpin Jack Cork and it showed in a performance that lacked shape at times, while Reading set out to steady their rocking ship after a run of five defeats in their last seven away trips.

The Royals always stood a chance of snatching something with Ovie Ejaria’s pace on the break and from set-pieces.

When the Clarets defenders switched off from Ince’s early corner, Mamadou Loum and Andy Yiadom were both left unmarked at the near post but got in each other’s way, and Loum’s header glanced harmlessly across the box and out.

Zaroury, now a fixture for Vincent Kompany’s team after his arrival late in the transfer window, was a continual torment to harassed wing back Amadou Mbengue, but Connor Roberts headed wide from one of several dangerous crosses.

Jay Rodriguez wasted the best chance of the opening 45 minutes, which came after brilliant work by the livewire Nathan Tella.

The on-loan Southampton youngster stole the ball from a hesitant Tom Holmes, skipped past Mbengue’s sliding challenge and composed himself before teeing up the striker. Rodriguez blazed the chance way over the crossbar.

The visitors took a shock lead courtesy of a route one attack launched by goalkeeper Joe Lumley. His punt was flicked on by Yakou Meite and when Taylor Harwood-Bellis failed to intercept, Ince ran clear to tuck his shot past Aro Muric.

The lead lasted 10 minutes and inevitably it was Zaroury who was the architect for the Clarets.

He teased his way past Mbengue and slipped a pass into the lurking Josh Brownhill. His cross was headed clear but only as far as Benson, whose left-footed volley from the edge of the area flashed past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Zaroury saw one late chance saved by Lumley but – deep in the seven minutes of added time – Benson drove at the defence and lifted a delicate cross to the far post where Zaroury headed past the Royals goalkeeper to snatch all three points.