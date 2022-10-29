Search

29 Oct 2022

‘He’s apologised’ – Diego Costa sent off for headbutt as managerless Wolves draw

‘He’s apologised’ – Diego Costa sent off for headbutt as managerless Wolves draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

Diego Costa apologised for the headbutt which got him sent off in stoppage time of Wolves’ 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The veteran striker was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley after VAR spotted him clash with Bees defender Ben Mee on the edge of the area.

Costa will now serve a three-match ban, meaning he will not feature again for struggling Wolves until after the World Cup.

Caretaker boss Steve Davis said: “I haven’t watched it back yet, but obviously the ref went over and decided it’s a red card.

“He’s apologised. When emotions are high it is difficult to discuss things, but we’ll have a conversation with him next week.

“It will open up doors for other players or maybe we will play in a different way.”

Mee had given the Bees the lead with an acrobatic strike from a corner five minutes into the second half.

But Wolves hit back just 110 seconds later when Ruben Neves scored a cracker from 20 yards.

“I think a point was fair, both teams wanted to win the game and it was quite equally balanced,” added Davis.

“I’m disappointed with the way we conceded the goal, we need to do better on those situations. Those are things we need to look at.

“Ruben’s was a great finish and we’ve seen him do that many times. You know where it’s going to go.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank likened Mee’s sensational scissor kick to peak Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s probably playing the best football of his life, he looks like he found his second youth,” said Frank.

“He’s a giant in there at the back, he gets a head on everything, and today he scored like Ronaldo back in the day. He deserved three points today.”

A point was at least a boost for Frank following their 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa last weekend.

“What I asked for was for the bounce back,” he added. “But it was tough to take that they scored straight after we did. They cannot score that. It needs to be impossible.

“Then the bit we lacked was the coolness and quality consistently over the pitch.”

Ivan Toney missed a hat-trick of presentable first-half chances, and Frank revealed his off-colour performance was down to a bout of flu.

“He was sick, on Thursday, on Friday,” he said. “But it just shows his mentality that he still got on to the pitch.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media