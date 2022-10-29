Search

29 Oct 2022

Mark Fotheringham calls for calmness from Huddersfield after beating Millwall

Mark Fotheringham calls for calmness from Huddersfield after beating Millwall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 7:35 PM

Mark Fotheringham has called for “calmness” after Huddersfield moved off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with victory over Millwall.

The Terriers took the lead inside nine minutes when Yuta Nakayama’s miscued cross looped into the visitors’ net.

Sorba Thomas struck the foot of the post and Jack Rudoni twice went close as the second-tier strugglers dominated the tie.

Gary Rowett’s side mustered only one shot on target as the Lions’ run of four successive victories was brought to a dismal end.

New Huddersfield boss Fotheringham oversaw the second victory of his tenure as they leapfrogged West Brom at the bottom.

He said: “I’m really satisfied with the group and their endeavour and work ethic today – it’s given us a good platform to build on.

“They’re really starting to grow as a group and we just need to bring a calmness to everything and not get too disappointed if we lose.

“All we want to do this season is stay in the league because we know the club’s in a transitional period.

“The players have never lost confidence at any time and they’re really focused on their training and it’s coming to fruition.

“I want fit and aggressive players and from front to back we looked solid. We’re making ourselves a hard team to play against now; we’re looking very strong.

“They know that we just need to be solid and keep going and roll their sleeves up. We know what it takes to stay in this division and we’re working towards that.

“I just want to be solid and keep as many clean sheets as we can. You can see teams are finding it hard to play through us now.

“We know our targets as a group and we’re just focused on staying in this league and bringing stability to everything.”

The visitors had to wait until the 44th minute for their first effort as they struggled to break through a resilient Huddersfield side.

Tyler Burey nearly handed the Lions an unlikely leveller late on, but a backtracking Lee Nicholls saved on the goal-line to compound a frustrating afternoon for Millwall.

Boss Rowett said: “They’re fighting for their lives and we knew it’d be a tough game if we didn’t do the right things.

“We’ve had four wins on the bounce and, as a manager, you always have that concern in the back of your mind about these types of games.

“You have to hand Huddersfield credit; I thought they worked incredibly hard and they looked like a team absolutely desperate to get that win.

“Second half, we were better, but again we didn’t put good balls into good areas, and we went too direct in the last 10 minutes.

“It was one of those games where we just couldn’t quite make it happen and we have to accept that.

“I could be really greedy and have a go at the players, but I think they’ve tried, and we’ve just not performed how we have in the last four games.

“Huddersfield worked just about hard enough to keep us at bay, and we didn’t quite have the quality to open them up.

“The reality is, we could have had another five minutes and we probably wouldn’t have got that goal. We’ve just got to walk away, lick our wounds and take it on the chin.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media