30 Oct 2022

Orel Mangala hopes Forest form can force him into Belgium World Cup squad

29 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Orel Mangala hopes to force his way into Belgium’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest.

Mangala, who has won two caps for his country, has been hit by injury following his summer move from Stuttgart but is back fit and now wants to use the final three games before the tournament in Qatar to live his dream.

While he has not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez about his chances, the midfielder knows that the national team have received good feedback.

“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show myself in the last couple of games and hopefully I can be a surprise,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone. I just know they are in contact with the staff here and they always give good feedback.

“I know I am a candidate.”

Beligum will have designs on winning the tournament in Qatar as their ‘Golden Generation’ probably enter their final tournament together.

Mangala, who at 24 is the future of Belgium, says his country is not one of the favourites to win.

“I think we don’t go there as the favourites but we know with the quality we can achieve something,” he said.

“We have many great players. I don’t think we go with too much confidence. We know there are lots of good teams there, it is the World Cup.

“We have never won it so we are still not the favourite. We have to go there to achieve something but not think we are the best.”

A hamstring injury curtailed Mangala’s start to life at Forest, but he is ready to take on the Premier League, starting with Sunday’s trip to leaders Arsenal.

“It was frustrating to be honest. I expect to play a lot more then I got the injury,” he said.

“I worked hard to be able to play again and now I feel good and ready to enjoy the Premier League.

“German football for sure the pace is slower, but here is more direct play and attack, attack, attack and I like it.”

