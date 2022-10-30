A memorable day for Greg Taylor – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Celtic beat Livingston 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni stadium on Sunday lunchtime to restore their four-point lead over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Here, PA news agency looks at another exciting weekend in the top flight of Scottish football.

Spot-kick coincidence

Defender Greg Taylor celebrated his 100th Celtic appearance with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Livingston but there was a moment of coincidence late in the game. Substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis struck the post with a penalty moments after coming on, although it ultimately proved academic. However, it was noted that a year ago to the day, the Greece striker also missed a penalty against Livi, with Max Stryjek’s last-gasp save keeping the game goalless.

Rangers react to pressure game at Ibrox

There was a lot of scrutiny on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players going into the game against Aberdeen on Saturday. And when midfielder Connor Barron drove the Dons into the lead in the 21st minute the Light Blues fans, who had booed their team off in their last two home matches against Dundee and Livingston, despite losing neither game, were riled. However, there was a positive response from their team and returning striker Antonio Colak scored his 14th goal of the season with a fine finish before midfielder John Lundstram added a second in added time in the first half. Skipper James Tavernier headed in a third in the 51st minute before hitting the post with a penalty, then substitute Alfredo Morelos tapped in for 4-1 to send the fans home happy.

The VAR process is unclear to managers

'First and foremost we're disappointed we didn't take anything from the game. The VAR incident is a turning point. I think our second-half performance is a positive to take – the players gave absolutely everything.' Liam Fox reacts to this afternoon's game against Motherwell pic.twitter.com/M3BRGmfFFG — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 29, 2022

Both Dundee United head coach Liam Fox and Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes felt there was a lack of variety on the camera angles viewed by referees during red card decisions. Fox agreed John Beaton’s view of a Tony Watt challenge looked a red card but he claimed different angles might have exonerated his striker, who was sent off by John Beaton following a pitchside review in a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell. McInnes claimed referee Craig Napier viewed the same angle of a James Brown tackle for three-and-a-half minutes before downgrading a red card to a yellow one for the St Johnstone defender. “We were told there would be different angles of incidents but he kept getting the same one,” added McInnes, whose team had a goal disallowed.

A timely St Johnstone double

𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙮 – 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙆𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙚#SaintsTV spoke to Stevie May after our 1-0 victory against Killie!#SJFC | @spfl pic.twitter.com/PKonxiB3f9 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 29, 2022

Callum Davidson’s side registered back-to-back wins in the cinch Premiership for the first time this season with a narrow 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park. The Perth club beat Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road last week with Stevie May scoring the winner and the Saints attacker was again key to three points. Killie defender Ash Taylor turned May’s shot into his own net after just four minutes and it proved to be enough to keep the points in Perth despite the home side not being at their best.

Fingers crossed for Martin Boyle

https://twitter.com/HibernianFC/status/1586376330337206272/photo/1

There are World Cup concerns around the winger who was forced off in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over St Mirren at Easter Road. The Australia international had given Lee Johnson’s the lead with a penalty in first-half stoppage time before being replaced in the 54th minute with what was a knock to the top of his shin. Boyle is a key member of the Hibs squad and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar now only weeks away, it is hoped the injury is not too serious.