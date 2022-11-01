Paul Heckingbottom reflects on ‘worst win’ after success at Bristol City

Paul Heckingbottom admitted his Sheffield United side needed to rely on experience and a winning mentality to take three hard-earned points at Ashton Gate.

Iliman Ndiaye was the Blades’ matchwinner in the 1-0 Sky Bet Championship success, heading past goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range in the 49th minute.

But City hit the woodwork twice and failed to capitalise on numerous dangerous crosses before having defender George Tanner sent off for a late challenge on James McAtee in stoppage time.

Heckingbottom said: “This was my worst win since I took charge. When we have won before, it has been deserved.

“It was not a performance that will bring us many more victories. Bristol were better than us in loads of departments and I feel for Nigel Pearson.

“We had to rely on experience, a winning mentality and strong defending. The three points were everything.

“I’m not sure how many red cards the challenge at the end was worth. But I think James McAtee’s speed played a part and I don’t believe there was any intent to hurt our player.

“All the players worked hard and we defended our box particularly well in the second half.

“But I’m not going to be smug about it. I got the shape of the team wrong to start with and had to make a change in the first half.

“Taking off Reda Khadra was no reflection on his performance.”

City boss Pearson said: “We’ve not taken our chances and have conceded a poor goal, which is the story of our season.

“The sending-off was a rash challenge and clear-cut. But the worst we should have got was a goalless draw.

“I can’t fault the effort of the players and their commitment. But we continually outplay teams without winning and there are reasons for that.

“We don’t have defenders that are reliable at the moment and, with no money to spend, we just have to keep working hard to improve.

“Until we have players who are efficient so you don’t even notice them, we will continue to be the sort of side we are.

“The first half was one in which both sides seemed to want to give the ball away. They didn’t want it and when we had it we didn’t appear to want it as much as we should have.

“In the end, there were chances we should have converted. I think there was an element of offside about their goal, but it was still a bad one to concede.”