Carrow Road stalemate for Norwich and QPR

Norwich and QPR sharing the spoils in an entertaining goalless draw between two promotion contenders in the Championship.

There were plenty of chances at both ends, with both goalkeepers making excellent stops to keep the scoreline level.

The woodwork also came into play on three occasions, the final time from the last kick of the game from home skipper Grant Hanley.

Teemu Pukki also hit a post for the home side, while Chris Wilcock followed suit for Rangers as the game ended in a draw and kept the fourth-placed visitors two points clear of their opponents.

A lively first half produced chances at both ends, with Pukki doing everything but score for the home team.

The Finnish striker came close to breaking the deadlock after 13 minutes when he was picked out by a clever cutback from Aaron Ramsey but his first time effort was brilliantly tipped over by Seny Dieng.

The Hoops keeper was beaten five minutes later when Pukki worked himself some space in the box before driving the ball goalwards but to the visitors’ relief the effort hit the inside of the upright and rebounded to safety.

Later in the half it needed a last-gasp block from Leon Balogun to thwart the lively frontman after Rangers had carelessly coughed up possession in a dangerous position – but it was not all one way traffic.

Angus Gunn had to be alert early on to keep out Ilias Chair’s goalbound strike from a narrow angle while the Norwich keeper also did well to keep out Tim Iroegbunam’s fierce low strike at his near post.

It had been an entertaining opening period between two teams who started the night in the top six – and after a slow start to the second the goalmouth action resumed, with Rangers nearly getting their noses in front.

With Norwich backtracking Willock struck the post with a low shot from just outside the box and moments later Lyndon Dykes’ header was superbly clawed away at full stretch by Gunn.

It was becoming an increasingly tight encounter, with the home side gradually upping their possession stats and forcing a series of corners.

A clear-cut opportunity finally arrived in the 88th minute when Onel Hernandez was slipped in by fellow substitute Kieran Dowell, but Dieng produced another smart stop to deny him.

The Canaries piled on the pressure in the closing stages and almost nicked all three points with the last kick of the game as Hanley struck the outside of the post at the end of a goalmouth melee.