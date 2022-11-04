Search

05 Nov 2022

Preston boss hails the impact of two-goal striker Ched Evans

Preston boss hails the impact of two-goal striker Ched Evans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 12:14 AM

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised two-goal striker Ched Evans after North End secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Reading to move into fifth place in the Championship table.

After a poor first half, Preston went ahead six minutes into the second period when Evans glanced home a header – his first goal in 35 matches.

Reading equalised 20 minutes later, through a Lucas Joao penalty, but Evans grabbed his second in the 79th minute with a firm, angled drive.

“That’s the type of character and the type of person that Ched is,” Lowe said.

“I thought that he was excellent on Tuesday (1-0 home win over Swansea) and I asked him yesterday if he could go again.

“He said ‘yeah’ and when he says ‘yeah’, you’ve got to trust him. He’s just replicated that display tonight.

“I’m very pleased for him, I’m so glad he scored two goals and got a well deserved man of the match award.

“He hadn’t scored for a while but, to be honest, he scores goals like that in training all the time.

”When one comes along, then another comes along. That’s the way it goes.

”He’ll be battered and bruised tomorrow, he’ll hardly be able to walk. But that’s what Ched gives you. He’s a top, solid pro.”

Preston have now taken 18 points on their travels this season, the most in the division.

“The players are well coached and they take on instructions very well,” Lowe said. “And they’re able to change things around themselves when in play.

“But we don’t want to get too carried away, we just want to keep winning as many games as we can and see where it goes.

“I thought that the lads were excellent tonight in everything they did.

“In the first half, we gave the ball away a little bit cheaply. But we addressed that at half time and the lads were then all on the same page.

“They knew that they had to keep the ball a bit better. We’ll get back now, recover the lads and then we’ll go again.”

Reading have now won only one of their last eight Championship games.

“It wasn’t an entertaining game, it was poor,” Reading manager Paul Ince said.

“There was nothing between the two teams but I thought that we looked more tired than they did.

“But you half-expect that when you’re playing so many games.

“We lacked intensity, we lacked in tempo. Our passing was sloppy and we didn’t win any second balls. It was a poor first half from both teams.

“I said to the boys at half time that that was not acceptable and to not start feeling sorry for themselves.

“But it was only when we got the equaliser did we look like we were going to go on and win the game.

“A draw would have probably been a fair result but Preston have sort of smashed and grabbed and got away with it.

“But when I analyse it, you can’t keep going to the well again and again.

“More often than not, it’s the same players that we’re having to go to. You’re asking them to perform over and over again.

“We’re tired physically, you can see that, but we’re mentally tired as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media