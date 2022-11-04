Preston boss hails the impact of two-goal striker Ched Evans

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised two-goal striker Ched Evans after North End secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Reading to move into fifth place in the Championship table.

After a poor first half, Preston went ahead six minutes into the second period when Evans glanced home a header – his first goal in 35 matches.

Reading equalised 20 minutes later, through a Lucas Joao penalty, but Evans grabbed his second in the 79th minute with a firm, angled drive.

“That’s the type of character and the type of person that Ched is,” Lowe said.

“I thought that he was excellent on Tuesday (1-0 home win over Swansea) and I asked him yesterday if he could go again.

“He said ‘yeah’ and when he says ‘yeah’, you’ve got to trust him. He’s just replicated that display tonight.

“I’m very pleased for him, I’m so glad he scored two goals and got a well deserved man of the match award.

“He hadn’t scored for a while but, to be honest, he scores goals like that in training all the time.

”When one comes along, then another comes along. That’s the way it goes.

”He’ll be battered and bruised tomorrow, he’ll hardly be able to walk. But that’s what Ched gives you. He’s a top, solid pro.”

Preston have now taken 18 points on their travels this season, the most in the division.

“The players are well coached and they take on instructions very well,” Lowe said. “And they’re able to change things around themselves when in play.

“But we don’t want to get too carried away, we just want to keep winning as many games as we can and see where it goes.

“I thought that the lads were excellent tonight in everything they did.

“In the first half, we gave the ball away a little bit cheaply. But we addressed that at half time and the lads were then all on the same page.

“They knew that they had to keep the ball a bit better. We’ll get back now, recover the lads and then we’ll go again.”

Reading have now won only one of their last eight Championship games.

“It wasn’t an entertaining game, it was poor,” Reading manager Paul Ince said.

“There was nothing between the two teams but I thought that we looked more tired than they did.

“But you half-expect that when you’re playing so many games.

“We lacked intensity, we lacked in tempo. Our passing was sloppy and we didn’t win any second balls. It was a poor first half from both teams.

“I said to the boys at half time that that was not acceptable and to not start feeling sorry for themselves.

“But it was only when we got the equaliser did we look like we were going to go on and win the game.

“A draw would have probably been a fair result but Preston have sort of smashed and grabbed and got away with it.

“But when I analyse it, you can’t keep going to the well again and again.

“More often than not, it’s the same players that we’re having to go to. You’re asking them to perform over and over again.

“We’re tired physically, you can see that, but we’re mentally tired as well.”