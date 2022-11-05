Search

05 Nov 2022

Chuba Akpom scores again as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough hit back for a draw

Chuba Akpom scores again as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough hit back for a draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

In-form Chuba Akpom was on target again to earn a 1-1 draw for Middlesbrough against Bristol City in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge at the Riverside.

Ex-Arsenal man Akpom struck for the third time in as many matches under Carrick as Boro came from behind to pick up a point in a contest they dominated for long periods.

Andreas Weimann had put the visitors ahead but their winless run in the Championship extended to four games.

Carrick unsurprisingly named the same team that started the midweek win at Hull – a victory that has raised hope of a climb up the table.

And Middlesbrough started as they finished at the KCOM Stadium, bursting out of the blocks and creating the first opening inside the first minute when Hayden Hackney fired over after a Marcus Forss cross was only half cleared.

Riley McGree had a glorious chance when he was sent through by Jonny Howson, but was denied by a fine Max O’Leary save, with the Robins managing to scramble clear as Akpom looked to pounce on the rebound.

Middlesbrough were punished for spurning those early opportunities when City scored from their first attack of the game after 10 minutes, with Weimann on hand to slot home at the back post following a counter.

The hosts did not let the early setback knock them off stride, with Forss and McGree both engineering openings for themselves down the left but they were each denied by O’Leary.

It was down the left that Middlesbrough looked most dangerous and another opportunity was created down the flank just before the half-hour mark when Ryan Giles’ cross was met by Forss, who could not keep his header down.

The home attacks kept coming and McGree forced yet another save from O’Leary with a fierce drive that was touched over.

Boro’s frustrations continued in the dying seconds of the first half, with Forss hitting the base of the post before McGree and Isaiah Jones had penalty appeals waved away when they went down in the box.

But all the pressure finally paid off just three minutes into the second period when Akpom turned in McGree’s cross to continue his superb run of form and get Middlesbrough back on level terms.

The equaliser forced a reaction from City, who created a rare opening just before the hour mark when Antoine Semenyo fired over the bar under pressure inside the box.

Middlesbrough continued to probe and pushed for the winner but City held out.

McGree went the closest in stoppage time when he had a shot from distance palmed away by O’Leary but there to be no winner and the Robins returned south with a point.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media