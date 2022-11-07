Search

07 Nov 2022

5 contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

5 contenders to replace sacked Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 12:25 PM

Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency picks five contenders for the job.

Nathan Jones

Bookies’ favourite Jones has impressed with Luton on a tight budget in the Championship, taking the Hatters to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand. The former Brighton full-back, who originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning, would probably jump at the chance of a crack at managing in the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle boss could find a route back into the English top flight after he was sacked following a disappointing spell at Everton in January. Spaniard Benitez may find the prospect of managing a progressive club like Saints tempting and his CV will surely impress the St Mary’s hierarchy.

Sean Dyche

After nine years of swimming against the tide at Burnley, Dyche has a proven record of keeping a club above water and seems ready to return to management having finally left Turf Moor in April. The 51-year-old may not be the left-field choice Southampton have a habit of going for, but if they want a quick fix, he may be the perfect fit.

Marcelo Gallardo

Widely considered River Plate’s most successful coach in their history, Argentinian Gallardo is leaving the club in December when his contract expires after eight years in charge. The 46-year-old certainly fits the Saints mould but whether he fancies a relegation battle remains to be seen.

Mauricio Pochettino

Talking of Argentinians, what about a return for former boss Pochettino? Available after leaving Paris St Germain in July, Saints could try to tempt the man who guided them to eighth in his first full season in charge back to St Mary’s. But the former Tottenham boss may have his sights set a little higher.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media