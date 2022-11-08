Search

08 Nov 2022

A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 7:25 AM

The World Cup starts in Qatar in a little under two weeks’ time and here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tournament in numbers.

5 – Brazil’s record number of World Cup wins, one ahead of Italy and Germany. Pele played in three of those for an individual record.

8 – nations to have won the tournament – also including Uruguay, Argentina and France, twice apiece, and England and Spain.

16 – former Germany striker Miroslav Klose is the World Cup’s all-time record goalscorer. Compatriot Thomas Muller is the leading active player, on 10.

13 – Just Fontaine’s goal tally in 1958 for France remains the record for a single World Cup.

25 – Germany’s Lothar Matthaus holds the record for games played at the World Cup finals. Lionel Messi, on 19, could break his record if Argentina go all the way to the final or the third-place play-off.

2 – FIFA confederations to have supplied a World Cup finalist – UEFA, with 12 winners and 16 runners-up, and South American confederation CONMEBOL with nine and five.

4-2 – the score as France beat Croatia in the 2018 final.

22 – 2022 sees the 22nd edition of the World Cup.

1 – it is the first World Cup hosted in the Middle East and only the third outside of Europe and the Americas, after 2002 in South Korea and Japan and 2010 in South Africa.

32 – teams at the tournament, following the format in use since 1998, before an expansion to 48 in 2026.

29 – duration of this year’s tournament in days, from November 20 to December 18, for 64 matches.

26 – players allowed in each nation’s squad, matching the increased numbers introduced by UEFA for Euro 2020.

3 – female referees selected, the first ever at a men’s major international tournament. Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita will make history along with three female assistant referees.

64 – years between World Cup appearances for Wales, qualifiers for the first time since 1958.

8 – goals for Gareth Bale in Wales’ qualifying campaign and play-offs, after he was awarded their winner against Ukraine which had initially been credited as an own goal.

26 – points for England in the qualifying campaign after eight wins and two draws, trailing only Germany and Denmark in the UEFA section.

51 – international goals for England captain Harry Kane, needing two to match Wayne Rooney’s national record during the World Cup.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media