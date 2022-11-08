Search

08 Nov 2022

West Ham team spirit great but new players also need time to gel – Thilo Kehrer

West Ham team spirit great but new players also need time to gel – Thilo Kehrer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 5:25 PM

Thilo Kehrer admits it is taking time for West Ham to click this season but says the team spirit at the club is strong.

Germany defender Kehrer was one of eight new signings as manager David Moyes overhauled his squad to the tune of £170million over the summer.

The rebuild has yet to pay off in the Premier League with West Ham slipping to 15th after Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace.

But Kehrer is one new player who has managed to adapt straight away having been thrust into the side amid a defensive injury crisis following his £10million switch from Paris St Germain.

Speaking to West Ham’s matchday programme ahead of the Carabao Cup visit of Blackburn, the 26-year-old said: “I went straight into the games. I had no time to think much or get into expectations because I went straight in.

“I came into the team and had to get to know everybody as fast as possible and make the move from Paris to London, moving all my things and finding a new home – and I have to say I’m feeling very good here.

“It has been very easy because there is a great atmosphere here. All the people just welcome all of the new guys so well and that there’s a great team spirit inside this club, so everybody came with a lot of ambitions, a lot of good spirit, good energy, and that helped of course.

“At the same time, you have to say that if you have so many changes and new people coming in, you need some time to adapt and you need to also give time for the things to find each other.”

Moyes will name a strong side against Rovers, who lie second in the Championship, with Nayef Aguerd, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals all likely to play.

Winger Maxwel Cornet is the only absentee as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have announced a friendly against Fulham at Craven Cottage during the World Cup break on Saturday, December 17.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media