Search

09 Nov 2022

Newcastle fans group to stage protest against the club’s Saudi majority owners

Newcastle fans group to stage protest against the club’s Saudi majority owners

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Newcastle fans opposed to the club’s Saudi owners have vowed to keep talking about sportswashing as they prepare to protest against human rights abuses.

The consortium which took control at St James’ Park in October last year is 80 per cent funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving assurances there would be no state involvement in the running of the club.

PIF’s backing has handed the Magpies huge spending power, but also attracted criticism from human rights campaigners who have accused the nation of attempting to use the club to distract attention from mass executions, the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people.

Now NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing is to stage a silent protest featuring images of some of those who have been handed death sentences ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea to highlight its concerns.

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “If part of sportswashing is to hide these human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia that they’re committing, then a protest like this is an opportunity for us as fans to say we’re not going to ignore those things just because they own the club and we’re going to highlight them and we’re going to keep talking about them.

“We want to raise awareness with Newcastle fans of these issues and also raise awareness that there is a group of us that want to talk about these things.”

The group has chosen Saturday’s fixture for a reason: A day before the sides last met at Stamford Bridge in March, 81 people were executed in Saudi Arabia – the largest number in the country’s modern history.

Newcastle are currently thriving on the pitch – they went third in the table after Sunday’s 4-1 victory at Southampton – and supporters who spent years in the doldrums under previous owner Mike Ashley are daring to dream once again.

However, some find themselves unable to get behind the club as a result of their ownership, while acknowledging a range of views on the matter.

The NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing spokesperson said: “No-one wants to give up supporting their club and obviously I understand that lots of other people aren’t going to do that.

“Personally for me, the decision is that I can’t support the team while they are owned by this regime.

“A lot of fans will be conflicted about that and wanting to support the team. We just want to say it’s your decision. If you want to support the team, then do that, but be aware of the issues with the ownership.”

The group, which currently has a “handful” of regular activists, has received a mixed response to its plans, but is hoping to spark a reasoned debate.

The spokesperson said: “We have received some criticism, but I think on the whole, it has been positive and there’s generally a lot of support for it.

“If people want to voice their opinion, then that’s fine, but we hope it’s a peaceful protest.”

Newcastle declined to comment when contacted by PA.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media