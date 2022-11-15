Search

15 Nov 2022

On this day in 2016: Steven Gerrard leaves LA Galaxy after 18-month deal ends

Steven Gerrard left LA Galaxy after his 18-month deal with the Major League Soccer side came to an end, on this day in 2016.

Gerrard’s departure was expected following the club’s elimination from the post-season play-offs in a penalty shoot-out loss to Colorado Rapids.

“I am now looking forward to spending time with my family as I consider the next stage of my career,” Gerrard said.

“When I left Liverpool I came to Los Angeles with the goal of helping the Galaxy lift another MLS Cup.

“I am of course disappointed to have not achieved that objective but I can look back at my time at the club with pride at what we accomplished, including two straight play-off appearances and countless memorable moments on the pitch.

“As someone who spent the whole of their career in Liverpool, it has been an incredible experience to come to Los Angeles and play for the LA Galaxy.”

LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena paid tribute to the midfielder’s spell at the club, in which he scored five goals in 34 appearances.

“We were honoured to have a player and person of Steven’s calibre represent the LA Galaxy over the past two seasons,” Arena said.

“His experience, class and leadership made him a valuable member of this team both on and off the field. I will always remember his last kick for the LA Galaxy as he smashed home his penalty against Tim Howard.”

Gerrard announced his retirement from professional football on November 24, at the age of 36, and was appointed youth coach at Liverpool in January 2017.

He went on to manage Rangers to the Scottish Championship title in 2021 before taking over at Aston Villa in November that year, but was sacked after 11 months in charge at Villa Park.

