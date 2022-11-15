Chiedozie Ogbene determined to find killer touch to make impact for Ireland

Chiedozie Ogbene is determined to find a killer touch in front of goal as he attempts to establish himself as a genuine threat in international football.

The 25-year-old was playing as a wing-back for club Rotherham when he first forced his way into the Republic of Ireland squad, but has since established himself in a more central role after finding the back of the net three times in his first six senior appearances for his country.

He has six goals in 18 appearances for the Millers to date this season, but is determined to improve upon that to stake his claim for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ogbene said: “It’s something I really want to improve on. I looked at my stats and I don’t take enough shots per game. Maybe it’s the style of play at Rotherham, but I want to improve that.

“I’m sure you would prefer me scoring two every game. As a striker, you want to score more goals or even get more assists. You want to contribute to the team and be a part of the build-up play to be effective for the team. That’s what I’m working on.”

Ogbene has been one of the stars of Stephen Kenny’s reign as Republic manager to date having taken to international football with impressive ease.

However, he does not take his place in the Ireland set-up for granted and knows he cannot stop working if he is to remain part of the manager’s plans.

He said: “I don’t want to say I feel established. I’m very grateful for being where I am, first of all. I’m giving off an energy and being a type of player the team like to have. I don’t think I’m the main man.

“With my pace and power and my ability to stretch the pitch, I think that’s something the coaches like in me and that’s why they call upon me all the time.”

Ogbene has had a chance to rub shoulders with Ireland’s past and future since meeting up with his team-mates ahead of Thursday night’s friendly against Norway.

Paul McGrath, who pulled on the famous green shirt on 83 occasions, presented the players with their caps on Monday evening.

Ogbene was not even born the day that McGrath represented his country for the final time in February 1997, but he is well aware of his place in Irish sporting folklore.

He said: “He was someone that I read about. To read about his story and sit there listening, it’s blow-your-mind stuff.”

At the other end of the scale, 18-year-old Brighton frontman Evan Ferguson is in the senior squad for the first time, and Ogbene has already been impressed.

He said: “I never realised how big he was until you see him in person. He’s a big lad and he’s eager. He’s very physical and works really hard, so I’m hoping for great things from him.

“And do you know what I like about him? It’s the way he’s training. Obviously he is grateful for where he is, but he’s taking his opportunity, he’s not shying off tackles and he’s getting stuck in. I think that is going to play a big part for his career.”