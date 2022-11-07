Search

07 Nov 2022

Tom Brady becomes first player to make 100,000 passing yards with win over Rams

Tom Brady becomes first player to make 100,000 passing yards with win over Rams

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 3:37 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady became the first ever NFL quarterback to reach 100,000 career passing yards during the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The record was hit with a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter which was followed up by a field goal from Ryan Succop.

Brady ended the 16-13 win with 280 yards through the air and one touchdown, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sat on 165 yards and also managed a touchdown.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring with a field goal but the Rams led for most of the game after Cooper Kupp found a touchdown from a 69-yard pass from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.

The visitors extended their lead with field goals despite the Buccaneers kicking two more of their own.

But it was the star of the day, Brady, who led the home side back to victory with a pass to Cade Otton who caught the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media