Search

22 Jun 2022

Men’s Health Week: 5 easy things men can do to improve their health

Men’s Health Week: 5 easy things men can do to improve their health

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 7:55 AM

With our busy lives, it can be easy to let things slip – even something as important as our health.

And, according to Dr Luke Pratsides, lead GP at Numan (numan.com), “Men are notoriously bad at looking after their health.”

For Pratsides, there are a few reasons behind this. One is knowledge, with the GP saying: “Men tend to be less knowledgeable about specific diseases and risk factors, compared to women. This lack of knowledge prevents men from seeking help unless symptoms cause substantial pain or immobility.”

Women tend to be invited to more regular check-ups throughout their lives, including cervical cancer screenings and antenatal care. “Men, on the other hand, have no gender-specific screenings and may never come into contact with healthcare until asked to provide a stool sample in their 50s for the bowel cancer screening programme.”

Next is perception. “In Europe, men are at greater risk for all leading causes of death, and are more likely to adopt unhealthy behaviour compared to women. Despite this, men are less likely to perceive themselves as at risk of health problems, and report better subjective health compared to women,” Pratsides suggests. “This can be linked to health literacy, behaviour patterns and gender roles.”

Society’s attitude towards masculinity could also play a role. “Typical socialisation of men includes independence, fearlessness, toughness and avoiding emotional expression,” says Pratsides – and this could discourage men from going to the doctor when something feels wrong.

If you’re worried about your health, see your doctor or call 111 (999 if the issue is urgent). But if you want to improve your overall health on a day-to-day basis, you might want to take these simple steps…

1. Take a blood test

“A lot of health issues aren’t visible, and can only be flagged with a blood test,” suggests Pratsides. “Blood tests can measure your liver function, thyroid function, cholesterol levels and hormones.

“A blood test can help give you an understanding of your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, and allow you to catch any underlying health issues early, when they can be more easily treated.”

2. Eat a nutritious diet

“Nutrient deficiencies can lead to all sorts of health problems, including hair loss and slow-healing wounds.

“Eating a balanced diet, rich in vitamins and minerals, will promote good bone health, boost immunity, lower your risk of type 2 diabetes and improve heart health.”

3. Exercise

If you’re able to get your body moving, it really is a no-brainer. “Physical activity is crucial, and improves several aspects of health. It reduces your risk of cardiovascular diseases, depression, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and several types of cancers,” says Pratsides.

Exercise doesn’t have to be a chore – why not try new things or play different sports, to find something that really makes you feel motivated and excited about working out.

4. Reduce your alcohol intake

“Excessive alcohol consumption puts you at risk of cancer, high blood pressure, liver and heart disease. It also increases depression and anxiety,” Pratsides adds.

“Reducing your alcohol intake will improve your long-term health, boost your sleep quality and give you more energy.”

5. Spend more time outdoors

Particularly as the weather warms up, this is an increasingly enjoyable thing to do – and Pratsides says there are “several health benefits to spending time outdoors”.

Going al fresco can potentially help lower stress, he suggests. “Poor mental health is a huge concern for men. Being outdoors – especially exercising outdoors – is one of the easiest ways to boost your mood.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media